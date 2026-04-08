Dennis Schroder News: Back to bench role
Schroder is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Schroder produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 142-126 win over the Grizzlies, but he'll return to the bench role now that both Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and James Harden (personal) are available. Schroder is averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in his last five outings off the bench, so his fantasy appeal gets reduced considerably if he doesn't start.
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