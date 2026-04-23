Dennis Schroder News: Barely sees floor

Schroder recorded three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Thursday's 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Schroder was used sparingly, logging just five minutes Thursday. Although he has been a part of the rotation on most nights since arriving in Cleveland, it's fair to say that Schroder's impact has been limited. Barring a reversal of fortunes, don't expect to see too much of Schroder outside of lopsided results.