Dennis Schroder News: Does a little bit of everything

Schroder contributed nine points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over Chicago.

Schroder didn't have the most efficient night from the field Friday, but he managed to produce in other ways and finished second on the Nets in assists and rebounds behind Ben Simmons. It was Schroder's lowest-scoring effort of the regular season, but he had scored at least 28 points in his prior three outings. For the season, he's averaging 22.0 points on 51.7 percent shooting, 8.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.