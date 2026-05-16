Dennis Schroder News: Does little off bench in Game 6
Schroder recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Friday marked the first time that Schroder failed to score in this year's playoffs, and he has reached double-digit scoring just twice across 13 postseason games. He's averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field this postseason, and the Cavaliers will need more out of the veteran point guard for Game 7 on Sunday.
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