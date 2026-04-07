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Dennis Schroder News: Double-double in Monday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:00am

Schroder produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 142-126 win over the Grizzlies.

Back in the starting five for the first time since Feb. 27 while James Harden (personal) is away from the team, Schroder delivered his third double-double of the season, and his first since Dec. 21. The veteran guard hasn't had much of a role of late with the second unit. Schroder had scored in double digits only once in his prior 15 games while averaging fewer than 20 minutes a contest. As long as Harden and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) are unavailable, however, Schroder should have fantasy utility thanks to elevated usage.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
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