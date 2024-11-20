Dennis Schroder News: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Schroder had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 win over the Hornets.

It's the second double-double of the season for the veteran guard, with the other coming back on Oct, 29. Schroder's offense has slowed down after a hot start to the campaign -- he dropped 20 or more points in seven of his first 10 games but has failed to deliver more than 16 in any of the last five contests, averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 boards, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting just 35.6 percent from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.