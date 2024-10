Schroder recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 14 assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Nets.

Schroder set an early-season high in assists Tuesday while also posting his first double-double of the year. Alongside Cam Thomas, Brooklyn has had one of the most productive backcourt to start the 2024-25 campaign. Schroder has now made at least five threes in back-to-back games.