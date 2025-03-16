Dennis Schroder News: Double-doubles off bench

Schroder produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Thunder.

Schroder surpassed the 25-minute mark just for the second time since the beginning of March and made the most of the opportunity, extending his streak of games with double-digit points to six while also notching his first double-double as a Piston. The expanded role might have been related to the fact that Cade Cunningham was ejected in the third quarter. Since Cunningham won't face any suspension, Schroder should continue to play off the bench when the Pistons take on the Pelicans on Monday.