Dennis Schroder News: Hands out seven dimes Wednesday

Schroder provided 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Thunder.

Schroder has started in each of his last five outings due to the absence of Cade Cunningham (calf), and the veteran floor general, who's playing for a third different team this season, has done a good job in his absence. Schroder is averaging 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 0.6 steals per game over those five starts, and he's expected to remain in the first unit until Cunningham is ready to return to the hardwood. A scenario in which Schroder remains the Pistons' starting point guard until the end of the regular season can't be ruled out.