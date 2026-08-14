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Dennis Schroder News: Heading to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 2:17pm

The Cavaliers traded Schroder and cash considerations to the Hornets on Friday in exchange for Tre Mann, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The two sides are effectively swapping backcourt depth with the move. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game across 70 regular-season appearances between the Cavaliers and Kings in 2025-26, and he gives the rebuilding Hornets a veteran presence as a backup point guard behind Coby White.

Dennis Schroder
Charlotte Hornets
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