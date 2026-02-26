Dennis Schroder News: Impresses in spot start
Schroder posted 26 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Bucks.
Schroder saw his name penciled into the starting five Wednesday night with James Harden (thumb) sidelined, and he didn't disappoint. Schroder gave the Cavs a fighting chance, combining with Jarrett Allen to pour in 53 of his team's 116 points. This is just one point shy of his best outing of the season, when he dropped 27 points Jan. 29 while with the Kings. Schroder is averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals in eight games off the bench since being dealt to Cleveland, so his production figures to take a large hit when Harden is cleared to return, which could arrive as soon as Friday in Detroit.
