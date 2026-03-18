Dennis Schroder News: Keeps trending down

Schroder closed with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both healthy for the Cavaliers, Schroder's fantasy value is on a downward trend. Schroder has averaged 4.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting a woeful 38.5 percent from the floor during this period.