Dennis Schroder News: Keeps trending down
Schroder closed with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and five assists over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.
With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both healthy for the Cavaliers, Schroder's fantasy value is on a downward trend. Schroder has averaged 4.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per contest in his last six games, shooting a woeful 38.5 percent from the floor during this period.
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