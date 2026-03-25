Dennis Schroder News: Limited to reserve role

Schroder finished Tuesday's 136-131 win over the Magic with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 16 minutes.

With James Harden and Donovan Mitchell both healthy in the Cavaliers' backcourt, Schroder's fantasy appeal remains muted. The veteran guard has scored in single figures in nine consecutive games (no starts), during which Schroder has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per contest.