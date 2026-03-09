Dennis Schroder News: Muted effort in win

Schroder ended with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the 76ers.

Schroder scored fewer than five points for the second straight game, playing a modest role for his new team. In 14 games since joining the Cavaliers, Schroder has served as a backup guard, only playing meaningful minutes when others ahead of him are on the sideline. As a player who has been outside the top 200 for the entire season, managers should view him as nothing more than a streaming option, but only when he plays an elevated role.