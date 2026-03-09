Dennis Schroder News: Muted effort in win
Schroder ended with four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Monday's 115-101 victory over the 76ers.
Schroder scored fewer than five points for the second straight game, playing a modest role for his new team. In 14 games since joining the Cavaliers, Schroder has served as a backup guard, only playing meaningful minutes when others ahead of him are on the sideline. As a player who has been outside the top 200 for the entire season, managers should view him as nothing more than a streaming option, but only when he plays an elevated role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2710 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period28 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 136 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2939 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1454 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More