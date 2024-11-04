Dennis Schroder News: Muted performance in loss
Schroder closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
After a blistering start to the campaign, Schroder has finally cooled off, scoring a combined 16 points in his last two games. As for Sunday night, he posted season-low marks of seven points and four assists. His workloads haven't been impacted, however, and the Nets are clearly confident with him running the show offensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now