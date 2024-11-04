Dennis Schroder News: Muted performance in loss

Schroder closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

After a blistering start to the campaign, Schroder has finally cooled off, scoring a combined 16 points in his last two games. As for Sunday night, he posted season-low marks of seven points and four assists. His workloads haven't been impacted, however, and the Nets are clearly confident with him running the show offensively.