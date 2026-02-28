Dennis Schroder News: Near double-double vs. Detroit
Schroder notched 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 122-119 overtime loss to Detroit.
Schroder was initially tagged as questionable for Friday's game due to a right ankle sprain, but the veteran point guard was cleared to play and was in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game due to the absences of James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Schroder didn't have an efficient night from the field but got his teammates involved with nine assists, falling one dime shy from logging his third double-double of the season (and first since Dec. 21 against the Rockets as a member of the Kings). Schroder would likely start against the Nets on Sunday if one or both of Harden and Mitchell were unable to play.
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period19 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2930 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1445 days ago