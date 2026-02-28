Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Nears double-double vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 5:26pm

Schroder notched 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 122-119 overtime loss to Detroit.

Schroder was initially tagged as questionable for Friday's game due to a right ankle sprain, but the veteran point guard was cleared to play and was in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game due to the absences of James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin). Schroder didn't have an efficient night from the field but got his teammates involved with nine assists, falling one dime shy from logging his third double-double of the season (and first since Dec. 21 against the Rockets as a member of the Kings). He would likely start against the Nets on Sunday if one or both of Harden and Mitchell were unable to play.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
