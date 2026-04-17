Dennis Schroder News: Not listed on injury report
Schroder (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.
Schroder will return to action for the start of the playoffs after sitting out Cleveland's regular-season finale. The veteran point guard averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per contest across five regular-season outings (one start) in April.
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