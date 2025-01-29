Dennis Schroder News: Notches 23 points

Schroder closed Tuesday's 114-103 victory over the Jazz with 23 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

Stephen Curry (knee) was a late scratch for this contest, presumably to be ready for the second leg of this back-to-back set Wednesday against the Thunder. It's worth noting that Schroder picked up a knee issue Tuesday that forced him to the sidelines for about five minutes, but he was able to finish out the game. For now, there's no indication that his status is in doubt for Wednesday.