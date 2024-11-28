Dennis Schroder News: Out for personal reasons

Schroder has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic due to personal reasons.

After totaling 60 points and 10 assists over his last two games, Schroder is taking a day off, joining Cam Thomas (hamstring) as unavailable. Ziaire Williams, Shake Milton and Keon Johnson are all candidates for increased roles Friday, while Schroder's next chance to suit up will come Sunday during a rematch against the Magic.