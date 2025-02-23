Dennis Schroder News: Provides lift offensively off bench
Schroder notched 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 148-143 win over the Hawks.
Schroder had a nice outing off the bench Sunday, leading all Pistons bench players in assists while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a high-scoring victory. Schroder posted the highest scoring and assist totals as a member of the Pistons, recording his ninth outing of the year with at least 15 points and seven dimes.
