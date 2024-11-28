Dennis Schroder News: Scores 29 points Wednesday

Schroder notched 29 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 victory over Phoenix.

Schroder had to embrace a more prominent role on offense due to the absence of Cam Thomas (hamstring), but he stepped his game up and finished with a strong line. This is the second time Schroder has scored at least 25 points in consecutive games, with the previous stretch being a three-game span between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. Expect Schroder to experience an uptick in his fantasy value as he deals with a bigger role on offense and an uptick in his usage rate in the coming weeks.