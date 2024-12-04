Dennis Schroder News: Season-low four points Wednesday

Schroder produced four points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 victory over the Pacers.

It was certainly a down night for Schroder, who also turned the ball over four times Wednesday, but he was able to come up with a clutch layup as well as a steal deep in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn nursed a late lead in the win. The 31-year-old veteran guard has been up and down for the Nets this season, and he's shooting a paltry 35.9 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from deep over his last nine games. Even so, Schroder is averaging a solid 16.0 points, 6.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers during this cold spell, and he should maintain a featured role on offense while scoring machine Cam Thomas (hamstring) remains sidelined. Schroder has an expiring contract that could make him a trade candidate for contending clubs later this season, which is something for fantasy managers to keep in mind.