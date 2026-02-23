Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Sees 22 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Schroder accumulated 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to Oklahoma City.

Both Schroder and Keon Ellis have secured decent roles off the bench, but neither player has standard-league fantasy appeal as long as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are upright. Through seven appearances with Cleveland, Schroder has averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20.3 minutes across seven contests.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
