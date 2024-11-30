Dennis Schroder News: Set to return Sunday

Schroder (personal) is not on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Magic, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Schroder missed Friday's 23-point loss to the Magic due to personal reasons, but the veteran floor general is set to return to the starting unit and should handle his regular workload Sunday. Schroder is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of November.