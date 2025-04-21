Dennis Schroder News: Shines off bench in Game 2 victory

Schroder provided 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 100-94 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Schroder game Detroit a big spark off the bench in Monday's Game 2 contest, leading all bench players in scoring behind a team-high mark from three and finishing as one of two Pistons with 20 or more points. Schroder, who hit the go-ahead shot with just under a minute left in Game 2, posted his first game of the first-round series with a double-digit point total.