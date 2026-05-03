Dennis Schroder News: Shooting woes in victory

Schroder closed with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes during Sunday's 114-102 victory over the Raptors in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Schroder played no more than 16 minutes for the sixth time in the past seven games, continuing to serve as little more than a space filler when either James Harden or Donovan Mitchell are off the court. Outside of a 19-point performance in Game 5, Schroder offered very little in terms of tangible production in the opening round. Across his seven first-round appearances, he averaged 7.7 points and 1.4 assists.