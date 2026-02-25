Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Starting sans Harden

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Schroder is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Schroder will step into the starting lineup Wednesday night due to the absence of James Harden (thumb). In eight games with the Cavaliers, Schroder is averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 20.3 minutes. Wednesday's game will be his first start for Cleveland.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dennis Schroder See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 11
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
45 days ago