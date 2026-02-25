Dennis Schroder News: Starting sans Harden

Schroder is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Schroder will step into the starting lineup Wednesday night due to the absence of James Harden (thumb). In eight games with the Cavaliers, Schroder is averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 20.3 minutes. Wednesday's game will be his first start for Cleveland.