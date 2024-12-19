Dennis Schroder News: Will start Thursday

Coach Steve Kerr said that Schroder will start in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 31-year-old guard will start alongside Stephen Curry in his Warriors debut Thursday. Across his last five games with the Nets, Schroder averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field across 31.4 minutes per game.