Dennis Schroder News: Won't play Sunday
Schroder (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
The 32-year-old guard will skip Cleveland's regular-season finale, but he'll be back for the playoffs. James Harden (rest) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will also sit out Sunday's game, so Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter could be looking at major minutes.
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