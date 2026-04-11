Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Schroder (rest) is out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

The 32-year-old guard will skip Cleveland's regular-season finale, but he'll be back for the playoffs. James Harden (rest) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will also sit out Sunday's game, so Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter could be looking at major minutes.

Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers
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