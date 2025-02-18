Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Smith News: Plans to make NBA return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 5:42pm

Smith announced Tuesday that he is leaving Real Madrid and intends to make a return to the NBA this season, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Smith joined Real Madrid in January and made just two appearances for the Spanish club, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds. However, Smith will reportedly attempt to make a return to the NBA after last playing for the Nets in 2023-24.

