Dennis Smith News: Plans to make NBA return
Smith announced Tuesday that he is leaving Real Madrid and intends to make a return to the NBA this season, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Smith joined Real Madrid in January and made just two appearances for the Spanish club, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds. However, Smith will reportedly attempt to make a return to the NBA after last playing for the Nets in 2023-24.
Dennis Smith
Free Agent
