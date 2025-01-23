Dereck Lively Injury: Due for checkup in one month

The Mavericks announced Wednesday that Lively will be re-evaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with a right ankle stress fracture.

Though Lively is due to be examined by doctors again in approximately one month, fantasy managers shouldn't expect the second-year center to be ready to play right away even if his re-evaluation yields good news. Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Lively's injury is expected to keep him sidelined for around 2-to-3 months in total, making him a drop candidate in most redraft leagues with limited injured reserve spots. Daniel Gafford has started each of the last four games in Lively's stead and has played 30-plus minutes on three occasions while averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals.