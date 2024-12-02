Dereck Lively Injury: Iffy to play Tuesday vs. Memphis
Lively (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Lively was sidelined for Sunday's game against Portland due to a right knee injury he suffered late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's clash against Utah. Daniel Gafford would be in line to start at center for a second straight game if Lively is unable to play, while Maxi Kleber would see an uptick in playing time off the pine.
