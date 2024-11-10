Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Officially ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Lively (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Lively will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a right shoulder sprain. Dwight Powell should see an increase in minutes off the bench behind starting center Daniel Gafford. Lively's next chance at playing will be Tuesday against the Warriors.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
