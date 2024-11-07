Dereck Lively Injury: Out again Friday

Lively (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively will miss a third consecutive game, and he will join P.J. Washington (knee) and potentially Maxi Kleber (doubtful due to hamstring) as the key inactives for Friday's game. With Lively out, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will likely occupy the team's minutes at center.