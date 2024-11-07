Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Lively (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively will miss a third consecutive game, and he will join P.J. Washington (knee) and potentially Maxi Kleber (doubtful due to hamstring) as the key inactives for Friday's game. With Lively out, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell will likely occupy the team's minutes at center.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now