Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:55pm

Lively (ankle) will not play Friday against the Thunder.

Lively will miss his second game in a row, and the fact that he's getting ruled out a day in advance suggests that he's not day-to-day at the moment. His next chance to play will be Monday against Charlotte. Daniel Gafford could continue to see a spike in fantasy appeal in the meantime after putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
