Dereck Lively Injury: Out again Friday
Lively (ankle) will not play Friday against the Thunder.
Lively will miss his second game in a row, and the fact that he's getting ruled out a day in advance suggests that he's not day-to-day at the moment. His next chance to play will be Monday against Charlotte. Daniel Gafford could continue to see a spike in fantasy appeal in the meantime after putting up 27 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
