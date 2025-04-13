Dereck Lively Injury: Out Sunday, as expected
Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Lively has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the regular-season finale. He has appeared in three straight and four of Dallas' last five games since returning from a two-month-plus absence. However, despite dropping a double-double Friday, Lively has yet to play more than 18 minutes in a game since his ankle injury.
