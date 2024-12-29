Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively

Dereck Lively Injury: Questionable to play Monday

RotoWire Staff

December 29, 2024

Lively (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

A left hip bruise has forced Lively to miss the Mavericks' last two games, but he could make his return Monday. If he remains out, Daniel Gafford would likely start at center while Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber would both be in line for more minutes off the bench.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
