Dereck Lively Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Chicago

Lively (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Lively is dealing with a right ankle injury and hasn't played since Jan. 14. Even though he's been ramping up of late, and even practiced with the Texas Legends of the G League earlier this month, it seems he's not ready to return to action yet. If he ends up being ruled out, then Lively's next chance to play will come against the Nets on Monday.