Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 5:41pm

Lively (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Lively will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left hip contusion, and his next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Rockets. Daniel Gafford should draw another start, though Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates for an uptick in playing time with P.J. Washington (suspension) and Naji Marshall (suspension) also sidelined.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
