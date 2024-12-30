Dereck Lively Injury: Won't go Monday
Lively (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Lively will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left hip contusion, and his next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Rockets. Daniel Gafford should draw another start, though Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates for an uptick in playing time with P.J. Washington (suspension) and Naji Marshall (suspension) also sidelined.
