Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Lively (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Lively will miss his third game in a row, but he's at least trending in the right direction -- he was upgraded to questionable for the first time since his injury prior to this update. With Dwight Powell (hip) also out, Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber are likely to soak up the bulk of the center minutes.

