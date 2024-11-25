Fantasy Basketball
Dereck Lively Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Lively will not return to Monday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.

Lively started the game and was able to play through the first half, during which he posted two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 11 minutes. With the second-year big man sidelined, the Mavericks will likely turn to Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber the rest of the way.

