Dereck Lively Injury: X-rays negative on ankle

X-rays taken on Lively's sprained right ankle came back negative Wednesday, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Lively left Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets early and was unable to return. Haynes reports that there is no clarity on a possible timeline for a return, but fantasy managers should brace themselves for the possibility of missed games. If Lively does miss time, guys like Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell could soak up his minutes.