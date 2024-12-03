Dereck Lively News: Available vs. Memphis

Lively (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively will return from a one-game absence due to a right knee injury, though it's unclear if he'll move back to the starting lineup or if he'll remain on the bench. Lively has started in Dallas' previous nine contests, averaging 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 22.0 minutes per game in that span.