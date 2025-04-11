Dereck Lively News: Efficient double-double
Lively finished Friday's 124-102 victory over the Raptors with 10 points (5-7 FG) and 11 rebounds over 18 minutes.
Lively needed only 18 minutes of playing time to register his eighth double-double of the season and first since Jan. 9 against Portland. Lively continues to ramp up his activity following a lengthy absence due to a right ankle injury, and he could see a slight uptick in playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Grizzlies as the Mavericks battle for the ninth seed in the Western Conference standings.
