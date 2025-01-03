Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dereck Lively headshot

Dereck Lively News: Full-go against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Lively won't have a minutes restriction in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Lively returned to action Wednesday after missing three straight games with a hip injury and logged just twenty minutes. However, Lively will now be available to play closer to the 26.4 minutes per contest he was averaging in his previous 10 appearances.

Dereck Lively
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now