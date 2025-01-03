Dereck Lively News: Full-go against Cleveland
Lively won't have a minutes restriction in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Lively returned to action Wednesday after missing three straight games with a hip injury and logged just twenty minutes. However, Lively will now be available to play closer to the 26.4 minutes per contest he was averaging in his previous 10 appearances.
