Dereck Lively News: Limited in return

Lively supplied four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Hawks.

Lively returned to the court after having missed 36 straight games due to an ankle injury. He slid straight into the starting lineup, playing alongside Anthony Davis for the first time in his career. While it was a subdued return, the Mavericks now somewhat resemble a full-strength lineup, minus Kyrie Irving who recently underwent surgery on a season-ending knee injury.