Dereck Lively News: Logs 12/8 line in return

Lively had 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to Golden State.

Lively played 24 minutes in the loss, and his recent shoulder injury didn't appear to affect his performance. The Mavericks will move forward with Daniel Gafford in the first unit, but Lively will get his share of opportunities and often match Gafford's minutes with the second unit.