Dereck Lively News: Sees just 15 minutes

Lively provided six points (3-3 FG) and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Lakers.

Despite starting this game, Lively saw just 15 minutes and picked up three fouls. He's averaging 15.3 minutes per contest over his last three appearances since returning from injury, and it's clear the Mavericks are going to take a very cautious approach with the second-year center.