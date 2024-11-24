Dereck Lively News: Sets season high in double-double

Lively finished Sunday's 123-118 overtime loss to the Heat with 14 points (7-9 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

Lively helped lock down the paint in Sunday's overtime contest, leading all Dallas players in rebounds to go along with a pair of blocks in a double-double showcase. Lively set a new season high in boards, hauling in at least 10 rebounds in four contests. Lively has now recorded three double-doubles this year, his first since Nov. 3.